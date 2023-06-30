Manchester Financial Inc. Makes New $6.31 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 326,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,212. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

