Manchester Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.8% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.47. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $75.73 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

