Manchester Financial Inc. Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Corning accounts for 0.6% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. 831,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,635,581. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

