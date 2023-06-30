Manchester Financial Inc. Has $36.20 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMFree Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,226 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc. owned about 0.44% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $36,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.43. 212,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,695. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

