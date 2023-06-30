Manchester Financial Inc. Buys 4,620 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Acas LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,219. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

