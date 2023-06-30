Manchester Financial Inc. Buys 455 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 0.6% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 831,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,581. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.