MaidSafeCoin Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $90.06 million and approximately $10,373.88 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

