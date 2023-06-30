Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $21.80 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $21.80 million and approximately $29,766.63 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018555 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,493.64 or 1.00055984 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000581 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $42,298.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

