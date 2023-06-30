LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $810.35

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €810.35 ($880.82) and traded as high as €848.30 ($922.07). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €839.60 ($912.61), with a volume of 225,272 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €815.00 ($885.87) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €925.00 ($1,005.43) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €854.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €810.62.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

Further Reading

