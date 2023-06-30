Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$19.00 price target on Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.10 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.68.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

LUN stock opened at C$10.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.44. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$11.24.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.06). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.7858232 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

