Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 6.6%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 55,834,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 29,150,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lucid Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

