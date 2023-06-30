Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 800 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NEE stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.