Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,544. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $348.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $271.61 and a 12 month high of $354.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

