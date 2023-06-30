Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $428.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $448.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.63.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.39.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

