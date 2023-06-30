Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $13.74 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX opened at $98.68 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.87 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

