Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Amgen by 12.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $221.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

