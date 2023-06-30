Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21,616.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 735,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 732,165 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 66.1% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,526,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,128,000 after purchasing an additional 129,669 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $216.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.58. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

