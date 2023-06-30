Loop Capital Raises Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $150.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

IBP opened at $138.82 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $74.69 and a 1-year high of $139.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.78.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.36 million. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at $678,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,658,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7,558.2% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 128,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 127,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,549,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

