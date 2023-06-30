Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYG. StockNews.com raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

