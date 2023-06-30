Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYG. StockNews.com raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.29.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
Shares of LYG opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
