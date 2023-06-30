LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Up 420.8% in June

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 420.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LIXIL Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JSGRY traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $25.57. 13,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978. LIXIL has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63.

LIXIL Company Profile

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc.

