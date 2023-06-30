LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Up 420.8% in June

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 420.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
LIXIL Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JSGRY traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $25.57. 13,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978. LIXIL has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63.
LIXIL Company Profile
