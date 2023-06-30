LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 5.5%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) shares fell 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. 2,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 28,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

LiveWire Group Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

About LiveWire Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

