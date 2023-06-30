LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Update

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the May 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LiveToBeHappy Price Performance
CAVR remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 1,465,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,626,521. LiveToBeHappy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
LiveToBeHappy Company Profile
