LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Update

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the May 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CAVR remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 1,465,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,626,521. LiveToBeHappy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc operates as a multi-platform real estate development and technology company. The company's Real Estate Development Platform focuses on developing communities and places, including homes, apartments, townhomes, and condominiums. It also provides Technology Platform, including Growing Together Academy, which provides an online curriculum solution emphasizing critical thinking and analytical skills, as well as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics competencies; and The DRIP Climber, a patent pending belt driven fitness climber, which enables in burning calories and enhancing cardiovascular function.

