Lithium Royalty (OTCMKTS:LITRF) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Royalty (OTCMKTS:LITRF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Royalty in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Lithium Royalty Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LITRF opened at $11.76 on Monday. Lithium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.

Lithium Royalty Company Profile

Lithium Royalty Corp. operates as a lithium-focused royalty company. The company has diversified portfolio of royalties on mineral properties worldwide. Its royalty portfolio consists of 30 royalties on 28 properties, including 2 properties in production, 4 properties in construction, and 22 properties in development or exploration.

