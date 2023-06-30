Lithium Royalty (OTCMKTS:LITRF) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Royalty (OTCMKTS:LITRF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Royalty in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
Lithium Royalty Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LITRF opened at $11.76 on Monday. Lithium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.
Lithium Royalty Company Profile
Lithium Royalty Corp. operates as a lithium-focused royalty company. The company has diversified portfolio of royalties on mineral properties worldwide. Its royalty portfolio consists of 30 royalties on 28 properties, including 2 properties in production, 4 properties in construction, and 22 properties in development or exploration.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Royalty
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.