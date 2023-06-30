Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $244.53 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 2% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,284,044 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,254,449.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00335504 USD and is up 20.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $114.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.