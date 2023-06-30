Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $244.53 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,284,044 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,254,449.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00335504 USD and is up 20.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $114.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

