Lisk (LSK) Trading 2.7% Higher This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 29th. Lisk has a market cap of $111.92 million and $2.11 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002570 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000245 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002053 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,908,573 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

