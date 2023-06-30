Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 553,222 shares trading hands.

Liquidmetal Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

(Free Report)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.