Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) & eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Head to Head Contrast

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) and eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lindblad Expeditions and eDreams ODIGEO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 1 3 0 2.75 eDreams ODIGEO 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. eDreams ODIGEO has a consensus price target of $8.30, indicating a potential upside of 10.67%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than eDreams ODIGEO.

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and eDreams ODIGEO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -13.89% N/A -8.57% eDreams ODIGEO N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and eDreams ODIGEO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $421.50 million 1.29 -$111.38 million ($1.41) -7.23 eDreams ODIGEO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

eDreams ODIGEO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lindblad Expeditions.

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions beats eDreams ODIGEO on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities. The Land Experiences segment comprises natural habitats, which provides over 100 different expedition itineraries in more than 45 countries across seven continents, with eco-conscious expeditions and nature-focused, and small-group tours including polar bear tours and bear adventure; and DuVine provides intimate group cycling and adventure tours around the world with local cycling experts as guides in local cultural, cuisine, and accommodations. This segment also offers off the beaten path including small group travel, led by local, and experienced guides with focus on wildlife, hiking national parks, and culture; and classical journey, a curated active small-group and private custom journeys centered around cinematic walks led by expert local guides over 50 countries across the world. In addition, it has an alliance with National Geographic Partners, LLC, which provides lecturers and National Geographic experts including photographers, writers, marine biologists, naturalists, field researchers, and film crews; and partnered with World Wildlife Fund to offer conservation travel. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, Go Voyages, Liligo, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services. Its customers access the deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages, and travel insurance. eDreams ODIGEO S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

