Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Trading 5.2% Higher

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.42. 337,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,436,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,244,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 45,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

