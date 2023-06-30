Lesa Sroufe & Co Raises Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SWBI traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 157,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,150. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $603.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.38 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

