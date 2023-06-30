Lesa Sroufe & Co Purchases 3,996 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up about 2.7% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after acquiring an additional 826,668 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,933,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $190,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,854 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936,150 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at about $161,666,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,777,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after buying an additional 7,730,286 shares during the period. 11.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. 10,713,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,413,836. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

PBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

