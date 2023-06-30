Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Heartland Express accounts for 1.9% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned about 0.15% of Heartland Express worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 1,704 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,525.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 40,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $602,166.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,445.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $25,525.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,824.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 162,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,352 in the last 90 days. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heartland Express Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of HTLD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.30. 18,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $330.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.84 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 118.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

About Heartland Express

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

