Lesa Sroufe & Co Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 3.2% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 104.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,385. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

