Lesa Sroufe & Co Buys 3,635 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Hecla Mining comprises approximately 2.2% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned approximately 0.06% of Hecla Mining worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,225,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,969,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,360,000 after buying an additional 1,289,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,853,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,667,000 after buying an additional 575,941 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.14. 1,396,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HL shares. Roth Mkm lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares set a $7.50 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.47.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

