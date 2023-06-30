Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.50

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.50 and last traded at $99.50, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.50.

Legrand Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legrand SA will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

