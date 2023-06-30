Legacy Trust Sells 240 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Trust reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $212,000. DDFG Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $10,319,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $177.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

