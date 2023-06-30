Legacy Trust Sells 120,000 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Legacy Trust lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 82.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,002,000 after purchasing an additional 505,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,439,000 after purchasing an additional 208,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,084,000 after acquiring an additional 160,880 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $128.52 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $172.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 215.03%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Featured Articles

