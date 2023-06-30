Legacy Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Legacy Trust grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,588 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC grew its position in Splunk by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Splunk Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPLK opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

