Legacy Trust Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Legacy Trust bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5,314.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 305,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 299,843 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fastenal by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,326,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,418,000 after purchasing an additional 92,180 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $58.64.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

