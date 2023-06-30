Legacy Trust Invests $385,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Legacy Trust acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Linde by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 88,779.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after acquiring an additional 866,487 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $379.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $380.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

