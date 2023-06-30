Legacy Trust Decreases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Legacy Trust lowered its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,462,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,142,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,545.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,462,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $187,142,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 713,707 shares of company stock worth $17,200,132 over the last three months. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $26.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

