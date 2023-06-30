Legacy Trust Buys 3,720 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

VEA stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

