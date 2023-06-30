Legacy Trust Buys 360 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.7% of Legacy Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Legacy Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $186.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.