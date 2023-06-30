Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.92

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.92 and traded as high as C$33.32. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$32.90, with a volume of 110,205 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LB. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.55.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.70 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7701493 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 40.52%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Stories

