Laura H. Pomerantz Sells 9,304 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.55. 544,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $936.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.64. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.1% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,453,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after buying an additional 37,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

