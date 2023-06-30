Latch (LTCH) versus The Competition Financial Survey

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Free Report) is one of 4 public companies in the “Hardware” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Latch to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Latch and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latch 0 1 0 0 2.00 Latch Competitors 17 90 54 0 2.23

Latch presently has a consensus target price of $3.08, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. As a group, “Hardware” companies have a potential upside of 40.61%. Given Latch’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Latch is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latch N/A N/A N/A Latch Competitors 2.61% 10.27% 4.03%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Latch and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Latch has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Latch’s peers have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Latch and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Latch $41.36 million -$166.32 million -0.77 Latch Competitors $2.70 billion $46.02 million 8.29

Latch’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Latch. Latch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of Latch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of shares of all “Hardware” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Latch shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Hardware” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Latch peers beat Latch on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc. operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications. The company also offers hardware devices that include M, C, and R series door-mounted access control products; Latch Intercom, which integrates into the Latch core access systems and allows audio and video calls for remote unlocking; Latch Camera, a dome camera; Latch Hub, a connectivity solution that enables smart access, smart home, and sensor devices at various buildings; and Latch Leak Detector, a solution to enable leak prevention, detection, and resolution for building owners and residents. In addition, it provides NFC unlock on Android that allows the user to unlock their door without even opening their phone; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; and LatchID, an identification system. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

