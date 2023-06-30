Lake Street Capital Boosts Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $32.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

ATEC opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,893,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,946,123 shares of company stock valued at $29,158,454 over the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

