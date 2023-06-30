Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 162.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

