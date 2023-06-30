KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Purchased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 54,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $722,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 176.4% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 141,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000.

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.94. 3,637,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,528,605. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

