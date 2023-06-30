KonPay Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $62.57 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One KonPay coin can now be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KonPay has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. KonPay has a total market cap of $62.57 million and $227,705.75 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KonPay Coin Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

