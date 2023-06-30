Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) & Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Head to Head Review

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) and Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Acacia Research and Konica Minolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Research -75.75% -5.48% -3.09% Konica Minolta N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Acacia Research and Konica Minolta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Research 0 0 0 0 N/A Konica Minolta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Acacia Research presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.67%. Given Acacia Research’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acacia Research is more favorable than Konica Minolta.

This table compares Acacia Research and Konica Minolta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Research $59.22 million 4.10 -$125.07 million ($1.99) -2.09 Konica Minolta N/A N/A N/A $59.88 0.06

Konica Minolta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acacia Research. Acacia Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konica Minolta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Acacia Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Konica Minolta shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Acacia Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Konica Minolta beats Acacia Research on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations. The company owns or controls the rights to various patent portfolios, which include U.S. patents and foreign counterparts covering technologies used in a range of industries. It also owns, manufactures, and distributes printers and parts, and consumable products through dealers and distributors for various industrial printing applications. In addition, the company offers supply-chain printing solutions for manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverage distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution industries; and line matrix printers for mission critical applications within labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting industries. Acacia Research Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services. It also provides diagnostic imaging systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems; digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic testing and drug discovery support services; and primary care services. In addition, the company offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging IoT and visual solutions. Konica Minolta, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

